Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Mahesh Manjrekar announce new film 'Godse' on Gandhi Jayanti

On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, marking the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, filmmakers Sandeep Singh along with Mahesh Manjrekar and Raaj Shaandilyaa announced their new film, 'Godse'. The upcoming movie will be based on Nathuram Godse, the man who was behind the assassination of Gandhi. 'Godse' will be produced by Sandeep's production house Legend Global Studio along with Shaandilyaa's production house, ThinkInk Picturez, while Manjrekar will be helming this project as the director.

The makers also released a teaser poster of the film along with the announcement. The poster read, "Janamdin ki hardik shubhkaamnaaye 'Bapu' ... Aapka, Nathuram Godse."

Talking about the film, Sandeep said, "Nathuram Godse's story is the one which I wanted to tell ever since I made my first film. This is an untold tale that deserves to be presented to the cinemagoers. There are various versions of the stories about Godse and Gandhiji."

He further divulged how the team will handle the treatment of the story and said, "Mahesh, Raaj and I intend to bring out the factual story and thereby bring this cinematic opus of forgotten history characters for today's generation. I am already collaborating with Mahesh Manjrekar on SwatantraVeer Savarkar and White - and I am happy that he has come on board for Godse as well."

Raaj spoke about why they chose this particular subject and stated, "Over the last few years, there's been a renewed interest in knowing about Nathuram Godse. Also, we are living in times where freedom of expression and different viewpoints and opinions are encouraged. Hence, we feel this is the right time to bring a film on Nathuram Godse. I am also excited to collaborate with Sandeep Singh and Mahesh Manjrekar. I am sure that this is one project that I'll be proud of."

In regard to the upcoming movie, Manjrekar shared, "The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard-hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he's the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We'll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong."

This is the third film that Manjrekar will be directing for Legend Global Studio; the other two being 'SwatantraVeer Savarkar', also a period biopic on India's freedom struggle and 'White'.

'Godse' will be co-produced by Vimal Lahoti, Jay Pandya and Abhay Verma. Scripting for the film is currently underway and the cast will be decided later on. The movie is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2022.

