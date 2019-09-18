Sanaya Irani starrer Ghost will send chills down your spine. Check out first look

Sanaya Irani to be seen in Vikram Bhatt's Ghost

Television actress Sanaya Irani is all set for her new release Ghost, which is a horror story by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The director who is known for helming horror flicks has earlier directed 1920 and Raaz. The poster and release date of Ghost was unveiled on Instagram on Sanaya Irani's birthday.

The makers released the posters at 6.6.6 pm staying true to the eerie three-digit connect of 666 with the devil. "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm, starring Sanaya Irani. In cinemas October 18," Bhatt tweeted.

While one poster sees a woman lying on the floor with her hands on her ears and shadow of a creepy hand reaching out for her, the other one has numerous scary hands coming out of smoke.

"After looking at this, the next scream you hear could be your own! Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm, starring Sanaya Irani. In cinemas October 18.@shivambhaargava @krishnavbhatt @poojafilms @ZeeMusicCompany," he tweeted.

Ghost has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

Sanaya celebrated her 36th birthday with husband Mohit Sehgal and close friends including Drashti Dhami.

Sanaya is a popular face in Indian television industry. She shot to fame with her character of Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Her portrayal of character Khushi Kumari Gupta in Star Plus' hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

On a related note, Sanaya even featured in hit 2006 film Fanaa starring Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles.