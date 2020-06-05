Friday, June 05, 2020
     
  Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse affected by cyclone Nisarga

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita and her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others, have been spending the lockdown in the superstar's farmhouse in Panvel.

New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2020 21:49 IST
Cyclone Nisarga impacted Salman Khan's farmhouse.

Cyclone Nisarga thankfully did not wreak havoc in Mumbai as it bypassed the city, but it has impacted several areas outside the city. One such area is Panvel, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's farmhouse is located. Salman along with his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita and her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others, has been spending the lockdown in his Panvel farmhouse, which has been damaged due to the cyclone.

Iulia has shared photographs on her Instagram story where we can see broken trees, which she captioned: "After the cyclone."

She also shared a picture of the sun and a clear sky and wrote: "But then life goes on... the sun comes back to heal us."

Iulia has shared photographs on her Instagram story

Iulia also shared an interesting video where we can see a scorpion crawling over a huge branch of a tree, which has fallen on the ground, probably due to the cyclone.

Although Salman Khan is not visible in the video, his voice can be heard in the background.

