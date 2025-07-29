Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan’s film hits Rs 256 cr in 11 days, ranks among the 25 highest-grossing Hindi films In just 11 days, Saiyaara has stormed the box office with Rs 256.75 crore collection. Ahaan and Aneet’s debut is now one of Bollywood’s top 25 biggest hits ever.

Noida:

Mohit Suri’s directorial venture has turned into a mass movement, and the cash registers haven’t stopped ringing! The film, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is continuing its remarkable box office run. In just 11 days, Saiyaara has raked in an impressive Rs 256.75 crore. While Monday saw a sharp 68.3% dip in collections, the film has still managed to become the 25th highest-grossing Hindi film in history.

Saiyaara’s opening weekend pulled in Rs 83.25 crore, marking a dream debut for Ahaan and Aneet. Since then, the numbers have continued to soar, making the film a thundering success. The strategic move to keep Ahaan and Aneet out of the limelight has worked wonders. It’s particularly impressive that Saiyaara has outperformed many star-studded productions in just 11 days.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda: Bollywood’s New Obsession

The romantic drama has resonated strongly with the youth, and social media is flooded with praise. Ahaan and Aneet’s chemistry, along with the blissful music by Tanishk Bagchi, has fueled the film’s popularity.

Inside the story: Love, memory loss, and magic in Saiyaara

The story follows Krish Kapoor, a young musician, and Vaani Batra, a journalist, as they navigate love, heartbreak, and healing. While the plot appears simple, the emotional depth has made it truly unforgettable. Saiyaara also gently touches on the subject of early-onset Alzheimer’s and how it changes the lives of those around the affected person.

Social media reactions: Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan applaud

The film’s success has caught the attention of Bollywood bigwigs as well. On Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a post about Saiyaara, calling Ahaan and Aneet “the two new stars of Bollywood.” She wrote, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born.” Praising the new talents further, she added, “@aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will).”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also penned a special note for the Saiyaara team. He shared, “Congratulations to the entire team of Saiyaara on its remarkable theatrical success! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine in their debut with such grace and depth.”

Saiyaara’s success proves that sometimes all you need is a story that truly connects with the audience—and the rest will follow.