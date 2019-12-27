Saif Ali Khan will make your heart go 'Ole Ole' in first teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan is seen again in a casanova avatar

Teaser of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film titled Jawaani Jaaneman is out. The 52 seconds long video gives us a glimpse of Saif's character who is a casanova. The teaser also has a rehashed version of 90s hit track Ole Ole, which was originally picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

The teaser begins with Saif saying " Sher hoon mai sher, aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab take akela rehta hai". The video shows Saif dancing, partying and flirting with young beautiful girl, before it ends on a family dining table.

Check out the teaser here:

Jawaani Jaaneman directed Nitin Kakkar marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewala. It also stars Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait and veteran actress Tabu.

The film is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani.

Earlier, Saif was seen as naga sadhu in Laal Kaptaan. Despite rave reviews from critics, the film failed at the box office.