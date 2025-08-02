Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya head out for dinner date | Watch Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were recently spotted stepping out for a dinner date. The video of the duo went viral on the social media ever since it was uploaded.

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were recently spotted stepping out for a dinner date, adding fuel to ongoing speculations about their relationship. Several videos and pictures of the duo went viral on social media. In the video, two of them were seen arriving together at a Mumbai restaurant. While neither has confirmed their relationship, they have been frequently making public appearances.

The video was shared by a famous paparazzo on Instagram. In the video, Tara and Veer were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Veer went inside with Tara as she got out of her car. He was walking with his hand close to her. Tara was seen wearing a printed top under a black shirt, and paired it with the same coloured shorts. She accessorised her look with a bag and minimal jewellery. On the other hand, Veer was seen in a plain black T-shirt along with black trousers.

For the unversed, in July, the duo gained attraction when Tara shared pictures with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in connection with their music video 'Thodi Si Daru', to which Veer commented, "My," along with a star and a red heart emoji. However, Tara replied with "Mine," and also added an evil eye and a red heart emoji.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's work front

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. On the other hand, Veer Pahariya made his debut in the entertainment industry with the Bollywood film 'Sky Force' opposite Akshay Kumar.

Talking about their work fronts, the Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria was last seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's drama thriller 'Apurva' alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav. She was recently seen in the music video of Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon 'Thodi Si Daru'.While, the details regarding Veer Pahariya's upcoming projects are not known yet.

