Rohman Shawl's 'lifelines' Sushmita Sen 'glows in the dark' with daughters Renee, Alisah in Dubai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN47 Rohman Shawl 'lifelines' Sushmita Sen 'glows in the dark' with daughters Renee, Alisah in Dubai

Actress Sushmita Sen along with her daughters Renee, Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl is spending some quality time together and currently holidaying in Dubai. Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her trip on Monday. She captioned, "#glowinginthedark "EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE" As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!! A big warm & collective hug from my cubs & me...to all you loveable souls who never gave up & didn’t allow me to either!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU!!! To us...Salute!!! #sharing #happiness #love #gratitude #patronus #duggadugga."

Sushmita's beau Rohman Shawl also commented on the post and wrote, "My lifelines." In the pictures, Sushmita is seen posing with her daughters Renee and Alisah in front of beautiful reindeers. The picture is sure to give you all the Christmasy vibes.

Sushmita and Rohman met on Instagram and have been dating for nearly two years now. Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, the 45-year-old diva had opened about dating Rohman and said that she never thought that she would find love "in a man who is 15 years younger than her and that too on Instagram."

As per reports, Sushmita's brother, Rajeev Sen, and his wife, Charu Asopa will also be joining them for the celebrations. The reports also suggest that from Dubai, they will be heading to Kolkata to attend a wedding.

Sushmita Sen made her comeback into acting this year when she starred in the web series Aarya. Sushmita played the lead role of Aarya and garnered a lot of praise from her fans worldwide. The show also won many awards.