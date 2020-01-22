Rishi Kapoor shares rare photo from the set of iconic Mughal-e-Azam. And, internet is smitten by Madhubala

From the set of Mughal-e-Azam

Rishi Kapoor's latest tweet is pure gold for cine lovers. On Tuesday, he shared a rare photo of the cast of iconic film Mughal-e-Azam. The photo featured his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor with Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, director K. Asif. The cast is dressed in their costume and are all smiles as they pose with Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini.

The set seems to be of the popular ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ song.

''For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors,'' he tweeted alongside the photo.

As soon as the photo was shared was Twitter, fans went gaga. Internet was in love with the way Madhubala is looking at her co-star Dilip Kumar in the photo. ''How Madhubala ji is looking smitten by Dilip Kumar ....wish that love story had been a Happy ending,'' wrote a fan. ''The way madhubala looks at Dilip saab,'' commented another.

''Madhubala ji has her eyes right where her heart is!!!,'' wrote one.

For the unversed, Mughal-e-Azam is one of the greatest films ever made in Hindi film industry. Released in August 1960, the movie was based on the play Anarkali written by Imtiaz Ali ‘Taj’.

The filming took 500 working days and it was in the making for almost 12 years. The estimated cost of the film was Rs 1.5 crore, a whopping sum at the time.

On a related note, Rossellini is known for making neorealist films such as Rome, Open City, Paisan, Germany, Year Zero. His career spanned 44 years in the Italian film industry. He was also the father-in-law of Martin Scorsese, director of critically-acclaimed The Irishman.