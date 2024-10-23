Remember Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter 'Gungun'? She's making comeback with Priyanka Chopra's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Remember Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter 'Gungun'?

In the year 2005, the Bollywood film 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon' was released on the big screen. People liked this film a lot. Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen and Esha Deol were in the lead roles in the film. The 19-year-old film was about this little girl and her bond with her father, whose role was played by Ajay Devgn. The National Award-winning actor's performance was liked a lot in this film. But it was the little girl's acting that took everyone by surprise. The little girl has grown up and her transformation is worth watching. Yes! She is also making a comeback and will soon be seen in a film produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rucha Vaidya is our little girl from 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon'

Child artists were seen a lot in the films in the 90s and they also became quite popular. One such film was a child artist 'Gungun', who appeared in 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon'. This character was played by Rucha Vaidya, who has now grown up. She is very active on social media and keeps posting many of her new pictures. Now Rucha is 25 years old and born in 1997 in Mumbai. Rucha has a diploma in Electronics and Radio Engineering. She was away from films and acting for the last four years, but now she is making a comeback on screen with her film 'Paani' made four years ago. This film is produced by Priyanka Chopra. She is very active on social media and also keeps sharing life updates.

See the picture here:

How was the story of the film?

In 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon', Ajay Devgn played the role of a person whose mind is like that of a seven-year-old child. Rucha played the role of Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol's daughter. In the film, Esha Deol wants to separate the father and daughter and files a case that Ajay cannot raise the child. Sushmita Sen fights the case on behalf of Ajay Devgan and gets Ajay Devgn his daughter back. The chemistry between father and daughter was seen in the song 'Papa Mere Papa'. This song is still very popular to date. Gungun appeared in this film when she was only 6 years old.

Rucha appeared in these films

When Gungun appeared in this film, she was only 6 years old. Now 25 years old Rucha has become very beautiful, you will keep staring at her. Let us tell you, after 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon', Rucha has also worked in films like 'Ajnabee', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Reet', 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' and 'Paani'. Rucha was the lead actress in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' and 'Paani'.

