Rashmi Rocket Twitter Review: Impressed fan wants Taapsee Pannu to take a standing ovation

Rashmi Rocket was released by the makers on Friday on Zee5. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the sports drama, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana, narrates the story of a small-town girl, who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete, but is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles.

First reactions to the films are out and Rashmi Rocket is receiving mixed responses from fans on Twitter. While an impressed fan says Taapsee Pannu should take a standing ovation for Rashmi Rocket, another thinks she has had done better films in the past. However, the common census is that the film hits the right chords when it comes to choosing the subject o the film. Sample some of these Twitter reviews from fans:

Taapsee Pannu, who plays a sprinter in her latest film 'Rashmi Rocket', says that she is always in awe of sports personalities and that she feels they are the real heroes.

She candidly revealed that squash is her favourite sport to play and when it comes to her favourite sportsperson she said, "I don't think I can choose because I am in so much awe of these sportspeople, they are actually the real heroes for me. I follow them more than I follow any other profession, or I don't think I consider any other profession as heroic as representing the country!"

Taapsee also confessed that running comes naturally to her, since she was an athlete in school and would run in 100, 200 and 400-metre races. For her role, she had to learn some professional sprinting techniques. Next, she had to unlearn and readopt the right technique to keep her free of injuries.

She shared these anecdotes in an exclusive chat with IMDb.