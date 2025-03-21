Rani Mukerji turns 47: A look at her most underrated performances that deserve more appreciation Rani Mukerji’s birthday is a perfect occasion to celebrate her underrated performances in films like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Paheli, Baabul, Hichki, and more, showcasing her remarkable versatility and depth as an actress.

Rani Mukerji, one of Bollywood's most talented and versatile actresses, is celebrating her birthday today, and what better way to mark the occasion than by revisiting some of her most underrated yet impactful performances. Known for her impeccable acting skills and the ability to immerse herself in every character, Rani has given Bollywood some unforgettable moments. While she has enjoyed massive success with mainstream hits, several films in her career deserve more recognition. Let's take a moment to celebrate these hidden gems from her filmography as we wish the star a very happy birthday!

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997)

Rani’s debut film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, remains one of the most underrated films of her career. A hard-hitting drama about a rape victim who battles societal rejection, this film showcases Rani’s potential right from the start. While her performance was recognized, the film didn’t make much of an impact commercially. The film’s sensitive subject matter and Rani’s powerful portrayal of a woman reclaiming her dignity remain an important part of her early career, though it’s often overlooked today.

Paheli (2005):

Rani Mukerji's performance in Paheli (2005) is one of her most underrated yet remarkable portrayals. Lachchi, a young Rajasthani bride caught between the love of her husband and the spirit that takes his form, Rani delivers a performance that is both nuanced and heartfelt. She brings depth to the character, capturing the emotional turmoil and innocence of a woman torn between two worlds. Her portrayal of longing, vulnerability, and courage, set against the backdrop of fantasy, is a testament to her versatility as an actress. Despite the film's underwhelming box office performance, Rani's role remains a standout in her career, showcasing her ability to bring magic and authenticity to even the most unconventional roles.

Baabul (2006)

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baabul addresses themes of grief, family, and second chances. In this film, Rani plays a pivotal role alongside heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The story revolves around a widow’s journey to find happiness and the support she receives from her family. Despite the strong message about resilience and starting over. Baabul didn’t receive the commercial success it deserved, but Rani’s emotional depth and earnest portrayal stood out. She beautifully captured the essence of a woman struggling with societal expectations, offering a heartfelt performance that continues to be admired.

Hichki (2018)

One of Rani's more recent works, Hichki might have earned her accolades, but it didn’t achieve the level of commercial success it deserved. Rani plays a teacher with Tourette's Syndrome, who faces prejudice but rises above it to make a difference in the lives of her students. The film delivers a heartwarming message about overcoming challenges, breaking stereotypes, and believing in oneself. Rani’s performance is both inspiring and endearing, but despite the film's meaningful theme, it flew under the radar for many.

Aiyya (2012)

In Aiyya, Rani played a quirky and unconventional character who becomes enamored with a man simply because of his scent. The film was unique, offbeat, and ahead of its time in its storytelling. While it didn’t fare well at the box office, Rani’s performance was a delightful departure from her usual roles. Her ability to bring humor and charm to such a quirky role is something that her fans continue to appreciate, making it a cult favorite among Rani's performances that deserve more recognition.

Chalte Chalte (2003)

This romantic drama, starring Rani opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is often overshadowed by other similar films in the genre. Despite the charming chemistry between the two leads, Chalte Chalte didn’t receive the commercial attention it deserved. Rani’s portrayal of a woman navigating through the ups and downs of love and marriage was both relatable and heartfelt. The film may not have been a blockbuster, but Rani’s role remains a subtle yet significant part of her career.

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008)

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic was a family-oriented fantasy film where Rani played a character who discovers love and healing through magic. While the plot may have been criticized for its unconventional approach, Rani's performance as a woman learning to heal through love and kindness was widely appreciated. The film didn’t perform as expected, but it remains an underrated work in Rani's diverse filmography, showcasing her ability to bring warmth and charm to a unique storyline.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007)

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag explored themes of sacrifice, family, and the harsh realities faced by women. Rani’s character, Vibhavari, a small-town girl who moves to the big city to support her family, faces difficult choices that lead to emotional turmoil. The film didn’t get the attention it deserved at the box office, but Rani’s performance as a woman who navigates complex personal and societal challenges was moving and powerful. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag remains one of the most underappreciated films in her career.