Randhir Kapoor Birthday Special: When actor revealed why he quit doing lead roles, said he couldn't 'fit in'

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 79th birthday on February 15, 2026. In his acting career spanning over six decades, he has featured in and directed several hit films.

In a candid conversation with ScreenIndia, Randhir Kapoor once opened up about why he decided to step away from lead roles in the 1980s. Read on to know the details.

When Randhir Kapoor revealed why he quit doing lead roles

In the old interview, the Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that during the peak of the action films, he found himself unable to "fit in" with the changing trends, which led to a series of roles he wasn't comfortable with.

He humorously reflected on how he couldn't pull off cop roles or be the villain, prompting his exit from the limelight as a leading man. Randhir Kapoor said, "I could not fit in, so I got terrible roles!" He further added, "I did not suit a cop’s role and neither could I be the villain!"

Randhir Kapoor's family

Born on February 15, 1974, in Bombay, in a Punjabi-speaking family, is to be the first son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna. His nickname is Daboo. He got married to Babita Kapoor in November 1971 and is the father of two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor famous movies

Randhir Kapoor made his acting debut in 1971 with the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Notably, he also directed that movie. Later he went on to feature in films like Jawani Diwani, Jeet, Haath Ki Safai, Hamrahi, Dil Diwana, Ponga Pandit and Kasme Vaade.

Apart from acting and directing, he also produced films like Henna, Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main hit theatres: A look at films where animals prey on humans