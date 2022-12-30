Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' update is here, FIRST look out on this day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Animal movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal makers have shared a massive update regarding the upcoming Bollywood biggie. Apart from Ranbir, the movie co-stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame. Animal has been one of the most anticipated films of Ranbir. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update regarding it and now it has been revealed when its first look will be out.

Animal movie FIRST look to be out soon

The makers have announced Animal first look posters will be out on December 31 at 12 am. The date and time will mark the entry into 2023 also. The announcement was shared on social media by T-Series, the producer of the film. The caption to the post read, "Fasten your seatbelts for the unveiling of the first look of #Animal. Out tomorrow at midnight (sic)." It is interesting to note that the movie announcement was made in a similar fashion I 2020, a year marred by COVID-19.

Fans excited by Animal announcement

After Animal movie update was shared, fans shared their excited reactions on social media. "Can't wait. Exactly 2 years after this (sic)," wrote one social media user. Another one added, "Can't wait for Dreaded animal look (sic)."

About Animal movie

Animal is said to be a crime-drama film. Producer Murad Khetani, known for backing films like Mubarakan, Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has said Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie Animal is a 'larger-than-life visual spectacle, laced with heroism.' "It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals. We have our director and actor Rashmika from (south region) and we will release it there," he added.

