Prabhas breaks silence on dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, shares marriage plans: 'I will get married but...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas breaks silence on dating rumours with Kriti

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will soon share the screen for the first time in the mythological drama Adipurush. Recently, there were rumours that the two were dating, but the actress quickly shot those rumours down, saying Varun Dhawan was to blame for starting them with his comments on a TV program. However, Prabhas remained tight-lipped and refused to comment on the situation. Prabhas recently appeared on Unstoppable With NBK 2 and addressed the dating rumours for the first time.

During the show, the Baahubali actor was quizzed about his relationship with Kriti Sanon. He responded, "It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing."

The actor was further asked about his marriage plans. He said that he plans to, but he's not sure when it will actually happen. "No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet," Prabhas said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has a jam-packed schedule. He is gearing up for Om Raut's mythological drama, Adipurush. The film also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. He also has Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel. He also has Project K. Nag Ashwin's directorial features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Project K, is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Speaking about Adipurush, the film was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. It is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram, while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

Also Read: BTS V Birthday: Jhope drops unseen goofy video of Kim Taehyung; how Jungkook and Jimin wish

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where to watch, Finalists, Prize Money

Latest Entertainment News