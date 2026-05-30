Ram Gopal Varma thrashes FWICE in latest X post, sides with Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 controversy

New Delhi:

Ram Gopal Varma, who has been an avid supporter of Dhurandhar movie, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, took to his X account to share a long note and support the actor over Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Calling the ban a joke, the filmmaker said that this ban is neither protecting industry nor the workers, as being claimed by the FWICE chairman.

RGV started off by writing, 'Ban FWICE and not Ranveer Singh. The so called ban or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji, will eventually become a big fat joke on FWICE. This isn't industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing, by an extremely outdated union system, desperately trying to hold on to their grip. Whether it claims to speak for over Rs 5 lakh or Rs 50 lakh workers, the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don’t even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute.'

FWICE is neither a court nor government authorised: Ram Gopal Varma

The filmmaker further wrote, 'FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it’s a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice , but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality. That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of Ranveer in Dhurandhar. This will be a massive PR Disaster for FWICE because It is screaming in desperation while at the same time demonstrating its outdatedness.'

'To start with proving it’s lies , lakhs of workers livelihoods in the industry are never tied to any single actor or any individual project , and so it is a big lie that they are trying to dump on the social media to create an attrition,' Ram Gopal Varma worte in the same X post.

Ram Gopal Varma questions FWICE's relevance in the matter

Varma further wrote, 'At the heart of this whole matter is a producer claiming massive pre production losses, but that is just a private contractual dispute between two parties like it happens in millions of cases all the time and all over india in all businesses and then where are the relevant FWICE's there ?'

'Also only the disputing parties will know the intricacies about what happened, and so the matter should be between them like any other civil matter, and in case one or both appeal to a court , the judge decides the matter. And as per their claims, if it is also about the principal technicians whose time and effort was wasted, then I challenge any of them to individually come forward with proof and publicly blame Ranveer and take a stand never to work on his film again for the distress he caused.'

Ram Gopal Varma's open support to Ranveer Singh

The filmmaker ended his post by writing, 'It is stars like Ranveer who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is stars like Ranveer who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE. It is only because stars like Ranveer exist , that the industry exists and also the FWICE exists. So in a summation, here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned 'Let’s not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties.''

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