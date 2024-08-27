Rajkummar Rao shares hilarious photo from a scene that got cut out from 'Stree 2', new look ignites meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao shares hilarious photo from 'Stree 2'

'Stree 2' has been ruling the box office for two weeks. From the star cast to the songs of the film, everything is making a splash on social media. Meanwhile, 'Stree' actor Rajkummar Rao has grabbed everyone's attention by sharing unseen pictures from the set. The actor has given a glimpse of a special scene which could not make it to the final cut. Rajkummar revealed that this deleted scene is his favourite. However, his look has now ignited a meme fest on Instagram.

Stree 2 deleted scene goes viral

On Tuesday, actor Rajkummar Rao shared some of his fun pictures on Instagram, in which he is seen dressed as a girl and in a wig. He is wearing a shimmery mini skirt, along with a shiny red top and heels. In the second picture, Rajkummar is seen posing in the same getup with 'Stree 2' director Amar Kaushik. Sharing these funny pictures, the actor wrote, 'My most favourite and funny scene of the film #Stree2 which did not come in the final cut. Do you guys want to see this scene in the film? You all tell @amarkaushik.'

This scene of Rajkumar Rao removed from Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao himself has shared a post on his social media and revealed that his favourite scene was removed in the final cut. Now the actor has won the hearts of the people once again by sharing these funny pictures. Not only fans but stars are also demanding to see this deleted scene of his in the comment box. Moreover, people have also shared several memes on X to hype the actor.

About Stree 2

Bollywood's most talented actor Rajkummar Rao has once again won the hearts of the audience with his excellent acting. This time in 'Stree 2', the terror of Sarkate is seen, who kidnaps women. 'Stree 2' was released in theaters on August 15, Independence Day 2024 along with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Veda'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

