Promise Day 2021: 10 Heartfelt promises to make to your partner for a happy relationship

The week of romance is going on and after showering the love of your life with roses, chocolates and teddy bears, it's time to make some everlasting promises. On February 11th, people all across the world celebrate Promise Day. This day is dedicated to making some truthful promises to love and care for each other in every phase of your life. The day is not decorated with any gifts but only true words through which the magic of love is weaved. Not just couples, but everyone can celebrate this day by making heartfelt promises to the one they find most important in their lives.
Couples often find it difficult to express their thoughts to their better halves when it comes to making promises. On this Promise Day, give your partner the surety that you will be by their side forever by making these 10 promises to your beloved and witness the love bloom in your relationship.
- I promise to listen to you tell the same story at least 4-7 times before I gently remind you that if you tell me one more time I’ll go mad.
- I promise to make a genuine effort with your friends and family, no matter how different we are from one another.
- I promise not to judge you on the choices you have made in the past, even if they still affect your present.
- I promise to take an interest in the activities you enjoy, even if they terrify or bore me.
- I promise to face difficult conversations without threat, accusations or defensiveness.
- I promise to find a new reason every day to fall even more in love with you.
- I promise to push you to be a better version of yourself during the times when you’re not realizing your potential.
- I promise to talk openly with you about boundaries and lines so that we don’t venture into grey areas that hurt each other.
- I promise not to hold onto bitterness or resentment after agreeing to make a compromise for the sake of our relationship.
- I promise not to take you for granted when I’m lost or reeling and you are the person I lean on.