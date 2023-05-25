Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Producer Vicky Bhagnani ropes in 'Kashmir Files' writer for their next venture

In an creative development, Nicky-Vicky Bhagnani Films, the production house, has announced its collaboration with writer Saurabh Pandey for an upcoming project. The partnership aims to create a compelling cinematic experience that promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Notably, Pandey is best known for his work in the critically acclaimed film 'Kashmir Files.'

The decision to rope in Saurabh Pandey demonstrates Vicky Bhagnani Films' commitment to investing in storytelling and pushing creative boundaries. The production house, led by the duo Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani, has consistently delivered exceptional content that resonates with viewers, and this association with Pandey further strengthens their pursuit of excellence.

Saurabh Pandey, recognized for his ability to weave intricate narratives, brings a unique perspective to the project. With 'Kashmir Files' being hailed as a thought-provoking creation, Pandey's writing prowess has garnered widespread praise and accolades.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani expressed their excitement to work with Saurabh Pandey, acknowledging his ability to delve deep into complex subjects and create impactful narratives. They believe that his contribution will elevate the upcoming project to resonating with audiences.

Nicky-Vicky Bhagnani Films is a production house in the Indian film industry, helmed by Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They are the sons of the veteran producer Vasu Bhagnani, known for producing several blockbuster hits such as 'Coolie No. 1,' starring Govinda, 'Hero No. 1,' 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai,' 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,' 'Om Jai Jagadish,' and 'Shaadi No. 1.'

