Priyanka Chopra fell down on the red carpet during Love Again premiere: 'I was mortified for a second'

While promoting her romantic comedy Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently sighted in New York City. Walking through the streets of NYC, she was a sight to behold in white. With her backless white dress and stunning neckline, Priyanka seemed like a princess out of a movie. Fans, however, are still talking about her stunning appearance at the movie premiere in a bleached-blue denim gown. She was stunning in the pale off-shoulder dress with the loveliest of bows at the back.

Recalling how she managed to walk in the gown, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that fell down on the red carpet during an appearance on the talk show, The View. "I haven’t talked about this, because I try to look for this thing every day on social media. I was wearing high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did. The red carpet is full of press people. Everyone is taking pictures. Fans. I fell on the carpet, on my shoes.” Although, it had taken five people to help her get back up and even her husband Nick Jonas.

Image Source : FREEPIKPriyanka Chopra Jonas had to be picked up by five people and husband, Nick Jonas

Since it was never reported in the media, this was a surprising revelation that nobody could believe. "I fell all the way to my b*tt," the Quantico actor further added, "I’ve never seen this happen in my 23-year career. Everyone put the cameras down and they said don’t worry about it, take your time. I was mortified for a second. They were, like, you’re always so nice, we got this…up to now, there’s no clip of me falling.”

Image Source : FREEPIKPriyanka Chopra Jonas reveals shocking fall, but no video exists online

Netizens were extremely happy after hearing this endearing story. "That's amazing they love her, they gonna search for the video rn hope they don't find it." one user commented, another said, "That's a story of humanity !! The world needs more of this , but respect to the photographer and the media." One more such comment was, "Wow the press, did'nt capture that fall..... so happy to know."

Another person confirmed that the video was present but has been removed. "Did you Watch the video? I read somewhere it was there and then it was taken down! For sure such a gesture from everyone." was what a user had commented.

