Prithviraj: Release of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar's gets preponed; to hit theatres on June 3 this year

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Prithviraj' landed into controversy after a PIL seeking the title change was submitted. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna after hearing the submission allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea giving relief to not just makers but also fans. Well, another piece of good news was shared by the actor on his social media where he announced the new release date. Yes, that's true! The historical drama which was earlier slated to release on June 10 has now been preponed and will hit your nearest theatres on June 3 this year.

Akshay shared the news in his latest news as he wrote, "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and dropped a few new posters of the film. For his character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay wrote, "Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Manushi, who won Miss World 2017, is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Sharing Manushi's Princess Sanyogita character poster, Akshay wrote, "Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film.