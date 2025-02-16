Prateik Babbar’s sister Juhi speaks on being not invited to his wedding, says 'we don’t want to put him in...'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Juhi Babbar speaks on being not invited for brother's wedding

Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee on February 14. The wedding was an intimate affair with very few people in attendance. However, what caught everyone's attention was Babbar's family not being there for the wedding. Earlier, his half-brother Arya Babbar said that the Babbars were not invited to the wedding. In a recent revelation, Juhi Babbar Soni, his half-sister has commented on the same.

Speaking to the Times of India, Juhi said, "I’m not defending Arya, but he is obviously hurt, just like everyone else. When someone is hurt, they have the right to express themselves. This is a sensitive topic, and it has been one even before Prateik was born. But no matter what, Prateik is my brother and nothing in the world can change that, nor the fact that hum ek hi baap (Raj Babbar) ki aulaad hain.”

She said that some external forces that have impacted Prateik's decision. She added, "Right now, he is surrounded by a few people — whom we don’t wish to name — who have influenced him. But we don’t want to sandwich him in the middle because that won’t help anyone. When I say sandwich, it doesn’t mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us — absolutely not.

"Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him."

She further said that this situation has arised because of someone else who is desperate for publicity and importance. "Everyone knows that my mother (Nadira Babbar) has always been with Prateik. It’s such a strong and dominating presence that people get intimidated, thinking we will take the attention away on his special day. Bhai, behen ya baapkoi importance lenge? Hum bas yeh chahte hain ki hamara bhai shaant rahe, khush rahe — that’s all that matters to us," she said.