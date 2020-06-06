Pooja Bhatt takes a dig at producers-exhibitors dispute amid lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJAB1972 Pooja Bhatt's tweet left netizens in splits.

After several films moved directly to OTT platforms amid lockdown, differences surfaced between producers and exhibitors. They have been at the loggerheads after the shutdown of theatres amid the COVID-19 lockdown forced producers to release their films directly on the streaming platforms. Seeing the ongoing row, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt expressed her thoughts on the matter in a quirky way possible. Taking to Twitter, she took a dig at the duo and wrote, "The fight between the Producers and the exhibitors in these times is like two bald men fighting over a comb. Where is the audience? #realitybites".

The fight between the Producers and the exhibitors in these times is like two bald men fighting over a comb. Where is the audience? #realitybites pic.twitter.com/jTRwf5lUPE — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 6, 2020

Pooja's tweet left netizens in splits. "hahaha so true," commented a user. Another wrote, "Do not understand, seeing the fight of these people, while they also know that some viewers are sitting at home and some are walking on the way to reach home, yet both of them are fighting."

The dispute began after the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana- starrer upcoming film Gulabo sitabo decided to release the movie on Amazon Prime Video. Following the suit, several other films including the Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi moved for release on digital platforms. It was then when Multiplex INOX expressed its "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move.

