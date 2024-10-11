'Please introduce me...,' Ajay Devgn wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday with hilarious video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Ajay Devgn wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

The megastar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan turns 82 today. On this special occasion, the veteran actor is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of the world including almost every Bollywood celeb. Meanwhile, a video of Amitabh with Ajay Devgn is going viral. Both Big B and Ajay's humour can be clearly seen in the video. Moreover, it was the Shivaay actor who shared the video and reminded people of Senior Bachchan's wit.

Ajay Devgn brings back an old video

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have worked together in several Bollywood films like Runway 34, Khakee, Phool Aur Kaante among others. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that the bond between the two is very deep. On Friday, Ajay shared a video with Big B on social media, which is going viral on the internet. Introducing Big B in the clip, he said, "So here is the person with me who does not need any introduction." Hearing this, Big B immediately said funnily, "What are you talking about yaar? Please introduce my name. Everyone has forgotten, right?"

On this, the Singham Again actor was quick to respond and said, "Hey sir, no one is ever going to forget your name." Both of them started smiling at this. 'Amitabh Bachchan, no one can forget this name even by mistake. Happy birthday sir," Ajay wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The veteran actor is currently seen in the film Vettaiyaan with Rajinikanth. He will also be seen in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, which will hit the theatres next year. Apart from that, he has also taken the small screen by storm. Big B's superhit show KBC is back with its 16th edition. On the other hand, Ajay was last seen in Maidaan. Now he is gearing up for the Diwali release Singham Again with Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Singham re-release: Rohit Shetty gives pre-Diwali gift to fans ahead of 'Singham Again'