Pill Trailer out: Ritesh Deshmukh starrer is here to expose fraud in pharma companies | WATCH

Ritesh Deshmukh is one such Bollywood actor who knows how to bring life to any character. Be it comedy or a negative role, the actor aces every look. After the big screen, he is also slowly strengthening his hold on the OTT platform. His 'Plan A-Plan B' was released on Netflix in the year 2022. After this film, now he is also making his debut in a web series. Ritesh is once again returning to the OTT platform among the audience with 'Pill', whose explosive trailer has been released recently.

Ritesh Deshmukh's character in the web series 'Pill'

The story of Ritesh Deshmukh's upcoming project is completely different from his previous films. This 1 minute 50-second trailer of 'Pill' is really great. He is playing the character of Dr. Prakash Chauhan in this series, who is the Deputy Medicine Controller of the company. At the beginning of this trailer, it is shown how the network of the drug racket is spread very far and wide. There are some companies which are like 'Lanka' and to control it, there is a 'Ramnagari' which is 'Medicine Authority of India'. In this small glimpse, a truth has been revealed about how some people are dying and some people are falling ill after consuming medicines made by a pharma company.

After which that pharma company is investigated and from there the whole drama unfolds. The owner of the company is also seen threatening Ritesh Deshmukh in the trailer. Now what upheaval will come in their lives while investigating the company, it will be known only after the release of the series.

Watch the trailer here:

'Pill' will be released on this OTT

Apart from this, how Ritesh Deshmukh, who gets threats from the company, has to face his wife's 'bullying' at home, has also been beautifully portrayed in a short trailer. 'Pill' will be on air on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 12, in which apart from Ritesh, actor Pawan Malhotra will also be seen in an important role. This web series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

