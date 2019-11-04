Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya stuck in a hillariously bumpy ride in Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer

Image Source : TWITTER Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik Aaryan is torn between Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is the 21st-century rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy film of the same name, has been creating buzz since its very beginning. The trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead is out now, and we must say it looks vibrant. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 6.

The 2 minutes and 42 second-long trailer showcases Kartik Aaryan as Abhinav Tyagi, a middle-class working man who is seen complaining about how his father has manipulated him ever since his childhood.

Tyagi has a beautiful wife, played by Bhumi, but he falls for Tapasya, played by Ananya. And this makes for a hillariously bumpy ride for the main man.

Before the trailer launch, Kartik Aaryan shared a new poster of the film with a caption that read, "#ChintuTyagi ke dil ki chaabi kiske paas hai Patni ya Woh."

Pati Patni Aur Woh character posters

