Parinda completes 30 years: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Vidhu Vinod Chopra share heartfelt posts

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film Parinda was released 30 years ago at the box office on 3 November 1989. On this special occasion of the film's release, the film's director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and lead stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have shared heartfelt posts on social media. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the crime drama was released on November 3, 1989. It also starred Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has shared a video, in which Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are seen romancing in a song. In the video, the good old days can be felt as well as the difficulties faced by the director while shooting these scenes.

Anil Kapoor recalled the film's journey with his followers on Instagram.

"Cannot believe it's been 30 years since 'Parinda' released. I am all set to relive all the amazing memories from my time on the sets of 'Parinda'...," wrote the actor.

"Paro still holds a special place in my heart even after 30 years of 'Parinda'. It was sheer joy for me to portray a strong female lead character, back in those days. And working with Anil, Jackie and Vidhu Vinod Chopra was an experience in itself. Forever grateful! #30YearsOfParinda," Madhuri tweeted.