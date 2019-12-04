The only kind of scene Pankaj Tripathi will never do

Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in Mirzapur 2

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the recent discoveries of Bollywood that Hindi cinema is proud of. His ability to get into the skin of the character, no matter how small his part is, has won hearts of the audience. Whether his character is comic, intense, villainous, Pankaj Tripathi nails his role. He is known for lifting a film merely by his presence. Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Newton, Stree, Mirzapur and Sacred Games 2 are just examples of his ordinary yet extraordinary works.

Pankaj, who has explored various genres, however, is clear that he will never sell the idea of fake masculinity. Though he is fine with playing a bad guy, the intention behind the character should not be of glorifying it. “I will never sell the idea of fake masculinity through my work. I’m completely against portraying a man who is told that ‘kyun ladkiyon ki tarah ro raha hai or mard ko dard nahi hota'. Even when it comes to playing a bad guy, I’m fine with it, but if you ask me to do a scene which involves child abuse, I’ll never do it no matter what money is offered to me,'' Pankaj told Hindustan Times.

The actor said he is ''silently working on the changes'' that he wants to see in the society through the mode of entertainment. Pankaj Tripathi is of the opinion that one should come out of the conditioning we have been brought up with “Since childhood, we all have been told that ‘boys don’t cry’. Thus, every kid feels that crying is a girly thing to do and that’s wrong. Men, too, are human and we, too, feel like crying,” he says.

Pankaj Tripathi said that he wants to be a responsible entertainer who can inject positivity in the society.