Two additions to Maratha Cinematic Universe -- Panipat and Tanhaji. We compare the trailers

While Panipat was widely bashed for its casting (read: Arjun Kapoor), the strongpoint of Tanhaji is the starcast -- the power-packed trio of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol.

Welcome to the Maratha Cinematic Universe -- where all a country needs is a hero i.e. "the chosen one". We first got introduced to this chosen hero in Bajirao Mastani -- Ranveer Singh's Bajirao who had the world at his feet. He had the most beautiful wife Kashibai but he still brought the more graceful Mastani to his palace.

But the movie was primarily about the love story of Bajirao Mastani.

Cut to 2019, and you have two latest entrants to the MCU aka Maratha Cinematic Universe -- where Mughals, the invaders, are the most vicious villains the planet has ever seen. And Marathas are the heroes.

We have 'Panipat' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' waiting to roar their way into glory. And the trailers have also been launched. And we cannot help but notice a few similarities, and a few stark contrasts in the two movies.

Similarity number 1: The hero aka the chosen one

In 'Panipat', we have Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau -- in command and all ready to fight. And in 'Tanhaji', we have Ajay Devgn as 'The Unsung Warrior'.

Both are gifted, passionate and are ready to die for their motherland -- the perfect formula for a period film.

Similarity number 2: The wife

In 'Panipat', we have Kriti Sanon, who is afraid Sadashiv Rao Bhau would return with Mastani. And in 'Tanhaji', we have Kajol who is pumping up her husband with heavy weight dialogues.

Both love their husbands, and both are true blue Maratha women.

Similarity number 3: The villain

In 'Panipat', we have Sanjay Dutt as the wretched Ahmad Shah Abdali. And in 'Tanhaji', we have Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathod, whose descension looks confusing (Mughal Afghan or Rajput?)

Both are kohl-eyed.

Similarity number 4: The lady version of Bhishma Pitamah

In 'Panipat', and in 'Tanhaji', we have women who have taken an oath to defeat a brutal force in the war so that they eat food again, or wear a chappal again.

Both are not kohl-eyed.

But who's better?

Twitter will tell you....since we cannot.

Ajay Devgan is basically repairing the damage of the Maratha Empire done by Arjun Kapoor!😑👊🏻#tanhaji #panipat pic.twitter.com/sHzCQBRe0H — SudhirOctopus (@OctopusSudhir) November 20, 2019

After watching the trailer for Panipat and Tanhaji, all I can say is that no one in Bollywood other than Sanjay Leela Bansali should be allowed to make biographic films. The cinematography of these trailers look as if they’re produced in Tollywood. — Ali Gul Khan 🌹 (@alidaudzai_) November 20, 2019

First panipat now tanhaji it seems everyone is very desperate for making a movie like bajirao mastani and Padmavat — Riztyle (@hamdule_rizwan) November 19, 2019

Now the differences.

While Panipat was widely bashed for its casting (read: Arjun Kapoor), the strongpoint of Tanhaji is the starcast -- the power-packed trio of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol.

And while Om Raut, Tanhaji director, is a lesser known face, Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat director, has Jodha Akbar and Lagaan to his credit.

Both have lovely background score and music.

So who wins?

We cannot. You have to...

Btw (in reference to Tanhaji trailer) when did the Battle of Sinhagad become a Surgical Strike?? OhhhEmmmmGeee!