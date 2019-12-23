Kangana Ranaut shines as a mother looking for second chances in 'Panga' trailer

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited movie 'Panga' has been dropped, and it looks like another rivetting performance from the firebrand actress. Kangana has long been prepping for the role with rigorous physical training, and by that measure, the trailer is every bit amazing that we expected it to be. 'Panga' is based on the life of a National level Kabbadi player, and will focus on her journey, disappointments, and triumphs.

The film stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, along with Kangana playing the lead. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for her critically acclaimed movies including the Swara Bhaskar-starrer 'Nil Battey Sannata'. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for the 2017 comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The film focusses on the importance of family and its support in achieving your dreams. Director Ashwini had earlier said that she wanted to show new-age relationships in Indian families, clearly stating that when your kin stands behind you, no one can take 'panga' with you.

Kangana Ranaut's team yesterday took to Instagram to share a teaser of the movie along with the caption, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki kahaani hum se judi hui hai. . **Trailer out tomorrow.**."

Kangana Ranaut had earlier said in an interview, "When Ashwiny narrated the film's story, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me through thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is even more special for me as, for the first time, I will be playing the role of a National-level Kabaddi player. That's going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team."

After 'Panga', Kangana will be seen in an action movie 'Dhaakad', followed by the much anticipated Jayalalitha biopic entitled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and 'Jaya' in Hindi. She will also direct and star in a movie based on her own life.