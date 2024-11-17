'Not a relative like you...': Shruti Haasan reacts to Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush | Read here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shruti Haasan's reacts to Nayanthara's open letter

The dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush is now in front of everyone. Recently, the actress wrote a 3-page open letter, with which she targeted the South superstar. In her letter, she targeted Dhanush and slammed him. Her letter has now created a stir in the South industry. The actress has accused Dhanush of suing her for 10 crores for a 3-second clip of a song from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. According to the actress, Dhanush, who is the producer of this film, did not even let her use the BTS clip of the song, which is also available on social media and taken from personal devices. Now reactions of South stars have also started coming on this open letter of Nayanthara.

South stars reacted to Nayanthara's post

Nayanthara vs Dhanush controversy: Several Tamil actresses, including Shruti Haasan and Aishwarya Rajesh, who have worked with Dhanush, have reacted to Nayanthara's explosive open letter to Dhanush. On Saturday, Nayanthara's call-out to Dhanush created a stir in the Tamil film industry. In her post, Nayanthara revealed the struggles she faced while getting permission from Dhanush to use a clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Shruti Haasan supported Nayanthara

Shruti Haasan has also reacted to this post of Nayanthara. Shruti has worked with Dhanush in '3'. She liked Nayanthara's post, which shows that she is with Nayanthara in this fight. Apart from her, other co-stars of Dhanush have also expressed their support for Nayanthara in this fight. These include names like Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Anupama Parameswaran, Prithvi Tiruvothu, Manjima Mohan, and Gauri G Kishan. Prithvi has saluted Nayanthara by sharing her post on his Instagram story.

What is the controversy?

Nayanthara is in the news these days for her documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale', which will stream on Netflix on November 18. In her documentary, she used a clip from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' produced by Dhanush. While Nayanthara was seen in the lead role in this film, her husband Vignesh Shivan was its director. Even after this, Dhanush did not allow the actress to use even 3 seconds of his film in her documentary and also filed a case of 10 crores against her, on which the actress has expressed her displeasure.

I don't have relatives in the industry like you- Nayanthara

The actress also mentioned in her post how Dhanush comes from a filmy family, with whose support she established herself in the industry. But, unlike them, she made a name for herself in the industry on her own and she has earned the position she is in today through her hard work. The documentary will also shed light on her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which started on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. In her open letter, Nayanthara has accused Dhanush of not responding to her NOC request to use the film's footage in the documentary.

