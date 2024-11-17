Dhanush calls Nayanthara a 'friend' in viral video highlighting her generosity during 'Ethir Neechal' shoot

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Nayanthara with Dhanush in Ethir Neechal song, Local Boys.

Amid ongoing tensions between Dhanush and Nayanthara over the use of footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a heartwarming anecdote from their past has resurfaced, shining a light on the strong friendship they once shared. A video has gone viral in which Dhanush recalls how Nayanthara generously agreed to appear in a song for Ethir Neechal (2013) without any monetary compensation, despite her busy schedule.

In the clip, taken from a 2014 episode of Coffee with DD on Vijay TV, Dhanush and actor Sivakarthikeyan reminisced about the special song "Local Boys," which featured Nayanthara in a cameo role. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, was part of Ethir Neechal, a film produced by Dhanush’s production company, Wunderbar Productions.

Dhanush explained that when they reached out to Nayanthara to request her participation, she agreed without hesitation. "Nayanthara is our friend," Dhanush said, referring to both himself and Sivakarthikeyan. He went on to add, "When we asked her to be a part of the song, she immediately said yes, without even thinking about it."

Sivakarthikeyan further elaborated, sharing that Nayanthara’s decision was driven purely by friendship. "She did it without any expectation of payment. She said, 'You’re my friends, and I won’t take money from you,'" he recalled.

Dhanush confirmed that Nayanthara did not demand any payment for her appearance in the song, despite her tight shooting schedule, including filming with Ajith at the time. This gesture highlighted the camaraderie they once shared, with Nayanthara agreeing to the cameo out of goodwill.

The viral video brings into sharp contrast the current dispute between the two stars. Recently, Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale stirred controversy when she revealed that Dhanush had refused permission for the use of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary.

Nayanthara’s open letter criticised Dhanush for his decision, accusing him of holding a personal grudge and of acting in contradiction to the image he projects publicly. She also revealed that Dhanush had sent her a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crores for the unauthorized use of a few seconds of footage.

Dhanush's fans have since slammed Nayanthara for not acknowledging the losses Dhanush allegedly incurred due to the unauthorised use of content. The viral video, however, serves as a reminder of the once-close bond between the two stars, highlighting the generosity and friendship Nayanthara showed during the production of Ethir Neechal.

As the legal battle continues, this anecdote provides a glimpse into the past, when their professional relationship was built on mutual respect and camaraderie.