Friday, September 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Bypass Road: Neil Nitin Mukesh plays victim in first poster

Bypass Road: Neil Nitin Mukesh plays victim in first poster

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Bypass Road. The thriller drama marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 18:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Bypass Road First Poster

The first poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming action thriller 'Bypass Road' is out. Sharing the poster on his Twitter, the actor wrote, "Knock, knock who's there? The mystery begins to cast its' shadow. Presenting the first poster of #KillerThriller “Bypass Road”. Trailer out on Monday, 30th September 2019. @adah_sharma @shamasikander @GulPanag @sudhanshu1974 @NamanNMukesh @mirajgroup @NnmFilms @TSeries.

In the poster, Neil could be seen in a wheelchair with a shadow impression of a knife on him. The film marks the directorial debut of Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. Neil has written the script for the movie. The story of this thriller drama is said to be revolving around a young man Vikram who is a fashion prodigy. The story is layered with murder in town. Neil will be seen playing the character of Vikram. Actress Adah Sharma will be seen Neil in the film. produced by Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations and co-produced by Neil Nitin Mukesh (NNM films), the film also stars Gul Panag, Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhary and Taher Shabbir in important roles.

Earlier today, the actor unveiled the first motion poster of the film. He tweeted Presenting the motion poster & official theme of #KillerThriller #BypassRoad. More twists than you can imagine. Mystery & secrets will unleash further 1st poster out at 4 pm @BypassRoadMovie@adah_sharma @shamasikander @GulPanag @sudhanshu1974 @NamanNMukesh @mirajgroup @NnmFilms

Neil was recently seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. The film performed well at the box office despite getting mixed reviews

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNick Jonas grooves to Varun Dhawan’s 'First Class' song | Watch Next Story  