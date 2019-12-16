Neena Gupta walks out of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Neena Gupta was set to essay the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the film.

Neena Gupta was all set to play the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi but the actress has now reportedly stepped out of the film. According to a report in Mid-Day she actor chose to step out of the film because she was told her character would not shape out the way it was expected earlier. Neena had already shot for the film for few days when director Rohit Shetty told that the film and her role is not being fully etched out the way it was planned earlier. Neena was quite excited to play the role as it wasn’t the stereotypical role like mothers in Bollywood film so when the problem was brought to her she understood the dilemma and decided to part ways with no hard feelings, in fact, she joked with Rohit Shetty that h should offer her a role in his next.

A source close to Neena Gupta was quoted saying, "After filming with her for few days, the makers realized that her track was not fitting seamlessly into the larger narrative. The story revolves around Akshay and Katrina's characters, with the former essaying the role of a brave cop. When it was conveyed to Neenaji that her part wouldn't be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film."

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The duo will be back together o share screen space after a long gap of 9 years, the on-screen couple was last seen in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is set to hit the theaters on 27 March 2020.

