Rajesh or Khan what actually is the name of villian in Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak?

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak hit the theatres on January 10

Deepika Padukone's recent visit to the Jawahar Lal Nehru University created quite a storm. The internet was divided while many backed Deepika's move some called for a boycott of her film Chhapaak. Later she came under criticism after a report claimed that the name of the lead antagonist in the film has been changed to Rajesh from Nadeem Khan. The news spread like a wildfire and people were speculating about the name of the antagonist, even before the film had hit the theatres. Over a lakh tweets had the mention of either Nadeem or Rajesh. So, what's the truth behind it? Has the name really been changed?

Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal whose life changed completely in 2005 after a man named Nadeem Khan with three other hurled acid at her face in New Delhi's Khan Market. The film portrays Laxmi's struggles onscreen, however, her name has been to changed to Malti similarly the name of Nadeem has been changed Babboo aka Bashir. However, the claim that the name change also changed the religion of the man appears to be completely false.

In the film, Rajesh is the name of Malti's friend and the entire controversy around the character’s name is a case of misinformation spread. Many believed the claim and called for a boycott of the film.

Chhapaak has hit the theatres today (January 10) and India TV reviewed it as a 'film that shouldn’t be missed' Deepika's performance as the acid attack survivor is brilliant, supported beautifully by Vikrant Massey. The must-watch film from Meghna Gulzar gets 4stars from us.

Also Read: 'Chhapaak' review: Deepika Padukone shines in this celebration of the unflinching resolve of a woman

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News