Mumbai Saga Trailer Out: John Abraham aspires to rule Bombay, Emraan Hashmi vows to kill him

The trailer of the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga is finally out and it is nothing less than a blockbuster. The Sanjay Gupta directorial will hit the screens on March 19.

New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2021 14:05 IST
The trailer of the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga is finally out and it is nothing less than a blockbuster. As expected from the Sanjay Gupta directorial, the trailer promises high octane action scenes from the superstars who are at loggerheads. While John plays the gangster aspiring to rule Bombay, Emraan as the cop has vowed to shoot him on the head and win Rs 10 crore prize money.  

Sharing the trailer, John Abraham quotes his dialogue from the film introducing his character and wrote, "Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao!" 

Watch Mumbai Saga trailer here-

