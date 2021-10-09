Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB raid at Imtiyaz Khatri's home; no special treatment for Aryan Khan in jail
Live now

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB raid at Imtiyaz Khatri's home; no special treatment for Aryan Khan in jail

After Aryan Khan was arrested and sent to jail in Mumbai cruise ship drug case, the NCB conducted raid at office and home of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2021 10:45 IST
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates:
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH, INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates:

Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was sent to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai after a court refused him bail in a drug seizure case on Friday. Aryan and the other accused who were sent with him are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells. They would not get any special treatment inside the jail, reports a news agency. 

As per the latest update in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, a raid is being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of the city.

Catch all LIVE updates related to Mumbai cruise ship drug case here!

 

Live updates :Aryan Khan Drug Case LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 09, 2021 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan and other accused to follow 'jail manual'

    Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and 4 others have been kept in the isolation ward of Arthur Road Jail. Shah Rukh Khan's son will be kept in this cell for five days. If he and other undertrial accused do not get bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court, they will be shifted to "Chillar Barrack" ie Chhutta Barrack and if bail is granted before five days they will be allowed to go home.

    Aryan Khan and other accused will have to follow the "jail-manual" during their time in prison. This includes waking up at 6 am to freshen up, have breakfast at 7 am, lunch by 11 pm, tea at 3 pm, dinner at 6 pm, which they will have to finish by 8 pm.

    Usually, in Arthur Road Jail, which is an under-trial prison built by the British in 1925, the under-trial convicts are taken out of their barracks ie cell after breakfast and food so that they can take a walk inside the prison. But in the case of Aryan Khan, this will not happen until his 5-day period of COVID isolation is completed.

    In this isolation cell due to security reasons, Aryan and the other four accused in the drug case have been kept in separate cells. In this cell, there's only one fan and a bathroom. Each one is given a blanket, bed sheet and a pillow.

    The accused do not get the clothes of the jail because this is an under trial jail, so all the accused including Aryan can wear their clothes but they will have to eat the food of the jail.

  • Oct 09, 2021 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB issues summon for Imtiaz Khatri

    Narcotics Control Bureau issues summon for filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri to visit NCB office at 11 am. The raid conducted by the NCB this morning lasted for about two hours at Khatri's house located in Khar. Some things have also been recovered during the raid.

  • Oct 09, 2021 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan and the other accused who were sent with him are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells. They would not get any special treatment inside the jail, reports PTI. 

    Read more

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB raid at Imtiyaz Khatri's office, home

    As per the latest update in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, a raid is being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of the city.

    Read more here

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Shortly after the verdict, lawyers for some of the accused told the media that though the detailed reasoning for the ACMM's order will come later, they plan to apply to the Sessions Court for bail on Monday.

    The two women accused - Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur Sarika - were shunted to the Byculla Women's Jail, and the others - Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, and Gomit Chopra were sent to the ARCJ.

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    In a major setback for megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea, and of two others who were among the 8 arrested accused in the raid on an alleged rave party on a luxury cruise ship. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail applications of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, on grounds of "maintainability", upholding the contentions of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) legal team.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News