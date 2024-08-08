Mrunal Thakur reacts to her old statement about Virat Kohli, asks paparazzi page to 'stop it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur reacts to statement about Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is in the news these days, not due to her work but for an old statement about Virat Kohli. An old interview with Mrunal has been making headlines for the past few days, in which she expressed her love for Virat. The actress had told in this interview that at one time Virat Kohli used to be her crush. This old statement by the Sita Ramam actress was shared by a social media handle, after which the post started going viral in no time. After much fuss over the post now Mrunal has broken her silence by reacting to this post.

Mrunal broke the silence

This old statement of Mrunal was posted by Instant Bollywood, in which there was a cutout of the picture of Mrunal Thakur and Virat Kohli and- 'I loved Virat Kohli like crazy,' was written on it. Now Mrunal has expressed her anger by commenting on this post. The actress had written 'Stop it, okay,' on this post. However, minutes after Mrunal's comment, the post was deleted from Instant Bollywood's Instagram page.

Mrunal's work front

Talking about Mrunal Thakur's work front, the actress will be seen with Prabhas once again after 'Kalki 2898 AD'. This film is being directed by Hanu Raghavadi and will go on floor by September 2024. At the same time, these days the actress is busy shooting for 'Son of Sardar 2'. It is being told that the shooting of 'Son of Sardar 2' is currently going on in Scotland, a glimpse of which was recently shared by Ajay Devgan with his fans on his Insta. In this video, Mrunal Thakur was seen engrossed in playing drums in a Punjabi look. For the unversed, she was last seen opposite Nani in the Pan India film Hi Nanna. The film was well-received by the audience.

