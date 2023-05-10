Movies Releasing This Friday in Theaters: Naga Chaitanya's Custody to Priyanka Chopra's Love Again

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Movies Releasing This Friday in Theaters

Movies Releasing in Theaters This Friday: Many is an exciting month for new movie releases as films from many different genres are coming to the theatres. Now just in Bollywood, but many thrilling South movies are all set to be released this month. From Naga Chaitanya's Custody to Priyanka Chopra's Love Again, let's have a look at the movies releasing in theatres this Friday.

Custody

Naga Chaitanya's Custody is knocking on the doors of the theaters this week. The actor essays the role of a police officer in the Venkat Prabhu-directorial. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi is the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 movie with the same name. Billed as a "high-octane action drama", the upcoming film will see Nushrratt star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda, who is making his Hindi debut. Directed by V V Vinayak, it also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.

IB71

Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher's IB71 is releasing this Friday. The espionage thriller is directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy. Jammwal said, "'IB 71' for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war."

Love Again

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's romantic drama Love Again was already released in the US last weekend and is now releasing in India this Friday. It tanked at the US box office with less than $2.4 million in its opening weekend. Directed by Jim Strouse, the film is about love after grief.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma's Jogira Sara Ra Ra was also scheduled to be released this Friday but the film got postponed to Mat 26.

Latest Bollywood News