Mouni Roy follows back Suraj Nambiar on Instagram days after announcing separation

New Delhi:

Earlier, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also observed that Mouni's close friend Disha Patani had also unfollowed Suraj even before he allegedly deactivated his account. Suraj's account reappeared only after he and Mouni jointly announced their divorce.

Surprising everyone, Mouni Roy has once again followed back Suraj, while Suraj does not follow her in latest Instagram activity. Disha Patani and Suraj Nambiar have unfollowed each other. Meanwhile, contrary to reports, Mouni Roy has not deleted her wedding photos with Suraj.

Mouni has not deleted wedding photos

In the wake of the divorce reports, Mouni Roy's wedding posts and photos capturing happy moments shared with Suraj have once again gone viral. Fans have taken to Mouni's comment section to express their love and support.

Why is Disha Patani being trolled over Mouni Roy's divorce?

However, in a surprising turn of events, people have begun flocking to Disha Patani's comment section to troll her. The trolling began when social media users claimed that Disha Patani had unfollowed Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, precisely at the time when rumours regarding Mouni and Suraj's divorce first started circulating online.

This sparked a wave of speculation across gossip pages and Reddit threads, with some users attempting, without any evidence, to link Disha to the couple's private troubles. Disha and Mouni have shared a close friendship for a long time. Given their evidently affectionate bond and publicly close relationship, jokes, memes, and baseless theories involving Disha began to spread across certain sections of social media.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy had already urged people not to spread 'false rumours' regarding her private life. She requested privacy and appealed to the public not to jump to hasty conclusions during this difficult period. Despite this clarification, online speculation continued to intensify and simply by virtue of being Mouni Roy's friend, Disha Patani also fell victim to the rumours.

Also Read: After Jayam Ravi's emotional press meet, Aarti Ravi shares cryptic post: 'You never wake a sleeping lion'