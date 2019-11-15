Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan lock horns at the box office. Which is your pick?

Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan release at the box office

Filmy Friday is here and two completely different films have locked horns at the Box Office. Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor have released today. While Marjaavaan is a revenge saga, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh, Motichoor Chaknachoor is a rom-com, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty for the first time together.

Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri, also marks the reunion of Sidharth and Riteish after their 2014 film Ek Villain.

Motichoor Chaknachoor, directed by Debamitra Hassan, is set in small town with Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra and Karuna Pandey as character actors. The movie also has a special number picturised on Sunny Leone.

Nawaz is excited for the first romantic film of his career. In an interview, the actor said that he always wanted to do a romantic movie but was never offered one.

On the other hand, it was the dialogues of Marjaavaan that got Sidharth excited. He said for the first time, he is playing a "hero" in a film and he can't be grateful enough.

Trailer of Marjaavaan

Trailer of Motichoor Chaknachoor

Both the movies haven't been successful in making the right kind of buzz among movie-goers. They will be facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, which released last Friday and earned rave reviews.

Which is your pick?

