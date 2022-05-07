Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Foul gas pipeline explosion at Tata Steel, Jamshedpur; three injured
  • Tajinder Bagga arrest case | Punjab & Haryana High Court adjourns matter to Tuesday (May 10)
  • Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported
  • Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman in Srinagar
  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
  • Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP
  • Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actresses acing at work-life balance

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actresses acing at work-life balance

Mother's Day 2022: Bollywood mothers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Neha Dhupia, and Twinkle Khanna among others have led by example. They showed how motherhood and professional responsibilities can be managed with extreme ease

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2022 14:22 IST
Mother's Day 2022
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, and Neha Dhupia are not just exceptional in their line of work field but are the epitome of successful mothers. These actresses have broken the stereotype and have not let their careers take a back seat after embracing motherhood. Becoming a mother is nothing less than going to war. It leads to several monumental changes in a women's body and after being a part of a profession where your fitness and looks are of utmost importance it gets even more challenging. But these actresses have written their own stories of strength and have proved that nothing can come in the way to attain a successful career. They are setting examples of how personal and professional commitments can be managed without the hassle.  As we celebrate Mother's Day on May 8, let's learn the art of perfect work-life balance through the courage and determination of Bollywood's supermoms. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Within a month of delivering her second son, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped on the sets of an ad shoot. The ever radiant actress has been on the go ever since welcoming her kids. When it comes to being a perfectionist, no one does it like Bebo. From going on vacations with her sons to being diligent with her art as an actor, Kareena does it all so effortlessly. 

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and Taimur

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and Taimur 

Twinkle Khanna

Mother of two, Twinkle Khanna is a successful entrepreneur and a bestseller writer. The actress has time again talked about parenting and is a voice of modern mothers. She once rightly said, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers #perfectlyimperfectparenting."

India Tv - Mother's Day 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA

Mother's Day 2022

Anushka Sharma 

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma resumed work within two months of welcoming her first child, daughter Vamika. She has redefined fitness for not just mothers but also women who are planning to embrace motherhood. She returned to work without any extra weight, well thanks to her disciplined post-poreganacy regime. 

India Tv - Mother's Day 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA

Mother's Day 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother and has always been beside her ten-year-old daughter Araadhya. From picking her up from school to taking her on work vacations, the actress leaves no stone unturned to give her daughter the time and attention. But she doesn't let that compromise her career. She changed perspectives when she walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival with her daughter. Back then Aishwarya had said in an interview that she wants her daughter to know that glamour is part of her mother's life but she ould keep things normal for Aaradhya. 

India Tv - Mother's Day 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI

Mother's Day 2022

Neha Dhupia 

Neha Dhupia had worked through her pregnancy and she even returned back to shoot for the adventure reality show Roadies within a month of giving birth to her daughter Mehr. Just like any other mother, Neha too was apprehensive and felt guilty but the actress learnt her way to strike a balance. She told PTI in an interview, "It feels great but initially you are struck only with guilt, the kind you have never known before. You constantly feel 'Oh my God what is my child doing?' When you are with your child you are like, I must cope up with work, because I am a workoholic. The balance is extremely important," she said.

India Tv - Mother's Day 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA DHUPIA

Mother's Day 2022

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News