Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actresses acing at work-life balance

Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, and Neha Dhupia are not just exceptional in their line of work field but are the epitome of successful mothers. These actresses have broken the stereotype and have not let their careers take a back seat after embracing motherhood. Becoming a mother is nothing less than going to war. It leads to several monumental changes in a women's body and after being a part of a profession where your fitness and looks are of utmost importance it gets even more challenging. But these actresses have written their own stories of strength and have proved that nothing can come in the way to attain a successful career. They are setting examples of how personal and professional commitments can be managed without the hassle. As we celebrate Mother's Day on May 8, let's learn the art of perfect work-life balance through the courage and determination of Bollywood's supermoms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Within a month of delivering her second son, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped on the sets of an ad shoot. The ever radiant actress has been on the go ever since welcoming her kids. When it comes to being a perfectionist, no one does it like Bebo. From going on vacations with her sons to being diligent with her art as an actor, Kareena does it all so effortlessly.

Twinkle Khanna

Mother of two, Twinkle Khanna is a successful entrepreneur and a bestseller writer. The actress has time again talked about parenting and is a voice of modern mothers. She once rightly said, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers #perfectlyimperfectparenting."

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma resumed work within two months of welcoming her first child, daughter Vamika. She has redefined fitness for not just mothers but also women who are planning to embrace motherhood. She returned to work without any extra weight, well thanks to her disciplined post-poreganacy regime.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother and has always been beside her ten-year-old daughter Araadhya. From picking her up from school to taking her on work vacations, the actress leaves no stone unturned to give her daughter the time and attention. But she doesn't let that compromise her career. She changed perspectives when she walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival with her daughter. Back then Aishwarya had said in an interview that she wants her daughter to know that glamour is part of her mother's life but she ould keep things normal for Aaradhya.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia had worked through her pregnancy and she even returned back to shoot for the adventure reality show Roadies within a month of giving birth to her daughter Mehr. Just like any other mother, Neha too was apprehensive and felt guilty but the actress learnt her way to strike a balance. She told PTI in an interview, "It feels great but initially you are struck only with guilt, the kind you have never known before. You constantly feel 'Oh my God what is my child doing?' When you are with your child you are like, I must cope up with work, because I am a workoholic. The balance is extremely important," she said.