Mimi Twitter review and reaction: Fans love Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's hilarious surrogacy drama

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's surrogacy drama Mimi released four days ahead of its scheduled release date. The film was slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30. However, in honour of the lead actress' birthday on July 27, the movie started streaming on the OTT platforms. In the movie, Kriti essayed the role of a young surrogate mother. It talks about a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. The film also touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it. The makers have tried to impart meaningful messages in a comical way, leaving viewers emotional and amused at the same time.

Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). Laxman Utekar's directorial also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Kriti Sanon starter is a complete family entertainer after long. It picks a relevant topic and turns it into an empowering and compassionate tale on humanity and motherhood.

The film has received a positive response from the audience, many loved Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's amazing performance.

Giving 4/5 ratings to the film, Indian film critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Mimi rests on four pillars: Interesting plot, engaging screenplay, fine balance of drama, humour and emotions and super performances… This is #KritiSanon’s breakout film, career-best act… Strongly recommended! #MimiReview."

