Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji looks fierce as a cop in new poster of the film

Rani Mukerji will be making her comeback into films with Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji's comeback at the silver screen with Mardaani 2 has been creating quite a buzz. A new poster of the movie was unveiled in which Rani looks fierce donning the police uniform. The trailer of the film which was launched recently promises to be a capturing tale of hunt for cruel rapist and murderer. The story of Mardaani 2 is set in the 'coaching city' Kota. Rani’s Mardaani released in 2013 was a super hit and audience loved her in the role of cop Shivani Roy. The poster was tweeted by Yashraj Films on their official Twitter.

"Meet the unapologetic and brave Shivani Shivaji Roy at your nearest theatres on December 13th. #Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji #GopiPuthran #SheWontStop @Mardaani2," read the tweet.

Rani Mukherji will be back playing the role of lady cop Shivani Roy of Mardaani. The actress is currently busy promoting the film and has been coming up with new ideas to promote the film. . Rani will be meeting Indian police officers and their families to promote her cop drama thriller. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rani said "Mardaani 2 celebrates the bravery of our country’s super-efficient police force who risk their lives to save us. For promotions, I will be travelling to various states. This will give me the opportunity to meet these incredibly courageous police officers of these states and celebrate their valour. From meeting super cops, interacting with the traffic police officers, meeting night patrol teams, and visiting training centres for women cops, to going to the control room to learn how our police officials maintain 24x7 vigil to protect us day and night from any and every possible harm, I will be doing various activities with the police force of India to salute their tireless work and their sacrifices to keep India safe.”

Directed by Gopi Purthran, Yash Raj's Mardaani 2 is set to hit the theatres on De3cember 13, 2019.