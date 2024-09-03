Manoj Muntashir raises string of questions as 'Emergency' gets delayed once again | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Muntashir speaks on 'Emergency' postponement

Kangana Ranaut is often in the headlines for her statements. But these days she is in the headlines for her film 'Emergency'. The release date of 'Emergency' was earlier being released on September 6th. But the film did not get the censor certificate and hence, it has been postponed for the second time. Now, amid the uproar, scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir has shared a video, in which he has expressed his displeasure and talked about people being deprived of the right to freedom of expression. Kangana Ranaut has shared Manoj's video on her Instagram.

Why is the game half-finished, asks Manoj Muntashir

Manoj Muntashir has talked about film not getting a censor certificate. "Why is this certificate game being played half-heartedly? It should be played fully. One more certificate should be snatched from us because we respect freedom of expression. Leave this pretence of greatness, we cannot tolerate even one film. Let's talk about freedom of expression. What is the problem with Emergency... The problem is that the brutal murder of Indira Gandhi has been shown. So did Indira ji die in a road accident, was she not murdered? The problem is that the killers of Indira Gandhi have been shown as Sikhs. So were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, not Sikhs? The problem is that Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been shown as a terrorist. So was that brute who killed thousands of innocent people, not a terrorist?' said the lyricist on the video.

The Sikh community can't be scared of a film, says Manoj

'They say that the Sikh community has objections to these parts of the film. I am not ready to believe that the Sikhs who fearlessly stand up for the truth by chanting Ek Omkar Satnam got scared of the truth shown in a film. Sikhs are a golden page in the history of India. When they come out wearing a saffron turban on their head, the whole country looks at them with respect. Because every fold of that turban reflects the bravery of our great Gurus. Will Sikhs be identified with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale?' Manoj said while adding that the Sikh community has never played the victim card. It is not possible for such a community to get scared just because of a film.

The film was to be released on September 6

Let us tell you, that Kangana Ranaut has played the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film 'Emergency'. She has also directed the film herself. Apart from her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and other famous stars. The film got into controversies before its release and the film which was to be released on 6th September was postponed.

