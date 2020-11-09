Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' to release in theatres on November 15

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Diljit Dosanjh, will release on November 15 in the theaters. The Diwali release of its much-anticipated family comedy was confirmed by Zee Studios. The film was earlier slated to release on November 13. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

The film has Bajpayee playing a detective who habitually slips into multiple disguises. In the trailer, the actor is seen in the guise of a beggar, an old dabbawala, a turbaned Sikh, and a Maharashtrian woman in a nauvari saree, prosthetic work in place. The makers have released a number of songs from the film that are receiving appreciation from the audiences.

Previously the theatrical release or digital premiere of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' wasn't confirmed until the Centre announced the reopening of movie theatres.

Director Abhishek Sharma called his film a social satire that deals with society's obsession with astrology in the match-making process for marriages.

"The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically.

"It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick.

It is a social satire," Sharma told PTI.

