Madhuri Dixit has this to say about Anil Kapoor and we couldn't agree more

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit spared some time for her fans during the stressful lockdown. To ease the stress of her fans, the dancing diva engaged in an interesting question and answer session on Twitter. Announcing about #AskMD, Madhuri wrote on her Twitter handle, "Hi guys, I have been meaning to connect with all of you during this lockdown & thought today would be a good day. Use #AskMD to talk to me about anything that is on your mind. I will try to answer as many as possible!".

Elated fans dropped several questions with the hope of getting a reply from their favourite actress. From talking about Hum Aapke Hain Koun and her beauty secrets to how's she spending lockdown, Madhuri Dixit had a fun Q & A session with netizens. She even wrote that one magical word for her co-star of several films, Anil Kapoor. Wondering what the word is? Jhakkaas (say it in Anil Kapoor style). A fan asked, "One word about @AnilKapoor ?", to which the actress replied, "hakkas!". Well, we couldn't agree more.

Madhuri even gave advice to control anger. When one of her fans asked: "How to control anger when dealing with negativity ma'am #AskMD". The actress replied, "Anger never helps you. Try to think with an open mind and always look on the bright side while dealing with negativity".

Here are some of the questions asked by Madhuri Dixit's fans and replies which she gave:

A couple of days back, Madhuri announced that she will be teaching free in her online dance classes twice a week from April 1 to 30, 2020. Well now, her idea has got the appreciation from global icon Priyanka Chopra who lauded her effort to spread positivity in the difficult times and called it a 'wonderful initiative.' PeeCee tweeted: "Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMD enabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance!While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl."

Madhuri was quick to respond. "Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together," she replied.

