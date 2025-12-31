Loveyapa beats Baaghi 4 and Nadaaniyan, voted least-liked film of 2025 | India TV poll result out Loveyapa topped an India TV audience poll for the least-liked film of 2025 so far, receiving more votes than Baaghi 4 and Nadaaniyan. The film starred Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

New Delhi:

Loveyapa has emerged at the top of an India TV audience poll that asked viewers to vote for the least impressive film of 2025 so far. The film ended up drawing more votes than other titles in the running, including Naadaniyan, The Bhootnii, Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5.

The poll, carried out across India TV’s digital platforms, asked readers to weigh in on films that, in their view, failed to live up to expectations this year. While Loveyapa topped the list, Baaghi 4 and Naadaniyan weren’t far behind, suggesting that a section of the audience felt these releases didn’t quite deliver when it came to story, performances or overall impact. Take a look:

(Image Source : FILEPHOTO)Result on India TV poll on most disliked film of 2025

That said, polls like these reflect audience mood at a specific point in time and are largely driven by individual preferences. Reactions to films often change, especially once they reach OTT platforms and find a new set of viewers who may see them differently.

Loveyapa stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor. The film released coinciding with the Valentine's Day window, on February 7, however, tanked at the box office.

The film also generated mixed reviews from critics and the audience. India TV rated Loveyapa with 2.5/5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "Overall, the film is an average one. The film has an interesting plot of exchanging cell phones; however, it fails to take it to another level in the second half. Loveyapa also touches on the topic of deepfakes, but the film didn't do proper justice and failed to deep dive into it. The film is a one-time watch, but do not expect much from its climax and the lead stars."

Loveyapa is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

