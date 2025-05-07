This 2004 Bollywood film had the most realistic portrayal of Indian emotions for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir With a plethora of films based on India and Pakistan, this film probably had the greatest sequence of an Indian soldier watching over the land of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor was conducted on May 7 at 1:44 AM IST to destroy nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Over the years, the battle between Pakistan and India has intensified, largely taking a huge amount of effort in providing security. In these times, several films have also been made on the war and history between these two countries. But do you know that a Bollywood film that was released in the year 2004 had the most relatable, realistic and authentic portrayal of PoK and the Indian emotions attached to it? Yes! With a plethora of films based on India and Pakistan, this film probably had the greatest sequence of an Indian soldier watching over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Which film is it?

The film that we are talking about here is Farhan Akhtar's 2004 directorial Lakshya. The film largely based on the human journey of a confused boy to an Army personnel, should be remembered for various reasons, but one of them has to be the conversations between the character of Hrithik Roshan and Om Puri. The film, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta, was written by Javed Akhtar.

Hrithik plays the role of Karan Shergill, who was an aimless grown man who joins the army and matures into a battlefield hero. The film that goes from the current timeline to the past has the most relatable sequence on PoK, within the first 15 minutes of the film. Capt. Jalal Akbar, played by Sushant Singh, takes the new joinee on a stroll to the land that the Indian Army protects. Later, we get to see Hrithik Roshan as Karan Shergill leave the heavy loads to an Army soldier and look at the lands of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir just an any other Indian. His dialogue, 'Janta to hamesha se that par pata nahi kyu maine pehle is tarah kabhi socha nahi that ki main ek hindustani hoon, I am Indian,' was too precious to be missed.

Hrithik and Om Puri's notable conversation

There is a scene in the second half of Lakshya, where we see the Indian Army retaliating to a Pakistani attack. While stating that 'Who knows better than a soldier that wars are bad,' Om Puri is asked why wars take place, the actor with his emotive eyes says, Sahab banane walle ne to ek dharti banayi thi, par insaan ne ispe lohe aur barood se lakeere keech di. Wo tera ye mere, main to shukar karta hoon chand aasmaan me hai, dharti pe hota to ye log uska bhi batwara ka dete.'

It is significant to note that Javed Akhtar wrote the dialogues of Lakshya while Karan Kashyap and Karan Vishwanath Kashyap were the dialogue supervisors of the film.

