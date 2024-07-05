Kubera: Rashmika Mandana's first look revealed from her upcoming film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika's first look unveiled from her upcoming film 'Kubera'

The famous South actor Dhanush comes together with director Sekhar Kammula for their next film, 'Kubera'. The coming together of these two National award-winning celebrities makes the excitement level high among the audience. Fans are being regularly updated about the progress of the movie by the filmmakers.

And finally, after a long wait, the makers have revealed about Rashmika's character. She will be seen playing a mysterious role in the movie. In the teaser, the actress is looking pretty as she is wearing a pink churidar set which is making her look more beautiful. Rashmika goes to a jungle area and digs up a hole to find a suitcase with money inside it. The makers were continuously teasing the audience with Rashmika's role in the film which has been finally revealed.

The actress shared her film's teaser on her social media handle with the caption, "Kubera (series of heart emojis)." Dhanush and Nagarjuna's character have already been unveiled by the filmmakers, who will be seen playing lead roles alongside Rashmika.

Dhanush will be playing a homeless man character who tries to have significant influence in the mafia. The talented South actor is yet to give another magnificent role as he was earlier seen doing some fabulous stunts on the shoot. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Nagarjuna will be seen in a cop's role.

Apart from Rashmika, Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh will also be seen in the film 'Kubera'. And, he will be playing an important part in the film. Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram and Mohan Rao are the producers. The makers have described Kubera as a ‘mythological pan-Indian’ film. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu; however, the release date is yet to be announced.

