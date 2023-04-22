Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's movie fares below expectations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan treated fans with another family mass entertainer this Eid 2023. Directed by Farhad Samji and also starring an ensemble star cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, Jassi Gill, Palak Tiwari among others, the film amassed good reviews from critics. However, it did not transform into a big opening number considering the superstar's other Eid releases like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and others. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 15.81 cr at the Indian box office on Day 1.

While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan performed decently on the first day, it is expected to mint double digits on Saturday and Sunday. According to Taran Adarsh, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ"

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is opening in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets. It was expected that Friday will be slightly subdued due to Eid celebrations. But the weekends are expected to be spectacular for the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. He was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit "Pathaan", which released in January. The spy thriller movie raised over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer

While Salman Khan's KBKJ was one of the most anticipated films of the year, the superstar has other exciting projects in the pipeline as well. Salman will be seen in YRF's Pathaan X Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan. YRK recently launched the theme of the film. Watch the song here:

Salman Khan also has Kick 2 and Tiger 3 in the making.

